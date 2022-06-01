Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Expands By 24.4%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,896,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 4,738,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,551.6 days.

CRWOF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

About China Railway Group (Get Rating)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.