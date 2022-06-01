Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Expands By 24.4%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,896,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 4,738,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,551.6 days.
CRWOF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
About China Railway Group
