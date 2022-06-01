Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Expands By 24.8%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.1 days.

Shares of CHRRF stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRRF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

