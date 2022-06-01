Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Declines By 15.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. CHS has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

