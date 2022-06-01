Short Interest in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Increases By 25.9%

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

