Short Interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Drops By 16.3%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 15,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,305. DocGo has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

