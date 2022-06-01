Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Expands By 25.2%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 934,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,526.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $49,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,308.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 125.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 86.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

