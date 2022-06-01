Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Rises By 23.1%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 350,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. 3,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,473. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

