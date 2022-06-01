Short Interest in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Declines By 14.6%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 239,437 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in DPCM Capital by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DPCM Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its stake in DPCM Capital by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 304,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 267,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

XPOA opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. DPCM Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

