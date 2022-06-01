Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Drops By 14.8%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 76.63% and a net margin of 254.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.
About Draganfly (Get Rating)
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Draganfly (DPRO)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.