Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Drops By 14.8%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.31. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 76.63% and a net margin of 254.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPRO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

