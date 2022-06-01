Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declines By 15.0%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 132.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.