Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Increases By 24.0%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.88.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,876. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $192.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

