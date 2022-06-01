Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Decreases By 15.4%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 39.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Elastic by 500.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC lifted its position in Elastic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

