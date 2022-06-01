Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Grows By 24.8%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

