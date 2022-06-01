Short Interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Increases By 24.6%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 987,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $526,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,826,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

