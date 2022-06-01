Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Increases By 23.0%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

EXEL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 66,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,263. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,193,000 after buying an additional 209,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,377,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.