Short Interest in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Declines By 14.3%

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

FFNW stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.45. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.