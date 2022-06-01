Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rises By 25.8%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 945,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,642,000 after buying an additional 492,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $9,476,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

