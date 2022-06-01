Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expands By 23.0%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. 974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,291. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $368.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 5,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.