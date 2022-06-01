Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Drops By 16.0%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP now owns 14,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5,709.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 81,328 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

FSLR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.