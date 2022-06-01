Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Rises By 25.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

