Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Rises By 25.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.