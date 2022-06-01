Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Declines By 14.9%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 690,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FWRD opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,097,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after purchasing an additional 212,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.