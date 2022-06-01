Short Interest in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Declines By 16.7%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000.

Shares of GEEXU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

