Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Rises By 22.8%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 288.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

GDIFF stock remained flat at $$35.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

