Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Decreases By 15.2%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 42.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 213,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 20.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 20.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.