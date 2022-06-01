Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Drops By 14.3%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

