Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Decreases By 15.0%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 70,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTEC stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.87. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

