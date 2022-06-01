Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Rises By 22.7%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HCYT remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,272. H-CYTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About H-CYTE (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H-CYTE (HCYT)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.