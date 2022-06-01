Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Rises By 22.7%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HCYT remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,272. H-CYTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

About H-CYTE (Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.