Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Drops By 16.6%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $44,101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after acquiring an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 784,439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 776,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after acquiring an additional 766,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. 65,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,073. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

