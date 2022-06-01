Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expands By 24.9%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

