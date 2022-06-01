Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Drops By 14.6%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ HEPA opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HEPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.