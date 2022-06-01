Short Interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Drops By 14.6%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
NASDAQ HEPA opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.32.
HEPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.
