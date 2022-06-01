Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Grows By 25.2%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

