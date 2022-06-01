Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Declines By 16.3%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNP traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. 13,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.