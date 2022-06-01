Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Increases By 25.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 10,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.84.

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

