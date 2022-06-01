Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Expands By 24.5%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 793,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCII stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,477. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

