Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Drops By 14.7%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

NYSE HII opened at $210.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

