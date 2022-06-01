Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Drops By 16.0%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 77,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,396,217. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 100.07% and a negative return on equity of 4,170.48%. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

