Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expands By 25.6%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 840,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -187.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBGS. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

