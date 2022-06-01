Short Interest in Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Grows By 23.1%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($40.22) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

