Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Rises By 29.6%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE:LSI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.76. 816,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $99.19 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

