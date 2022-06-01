Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Rises By 22.6%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Liquidmetal Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 486,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,699. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.