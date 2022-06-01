Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Rises By 22.6%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Liquidmetal Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 486,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,699. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
