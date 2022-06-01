Short Interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Drops By 16.7%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period.

LBPH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.32.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

