Short Interest in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Rises By 24.0%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,720,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 27,200,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 208,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,044,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Matterport by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.