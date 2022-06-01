Short Interest in McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Decreases By 15.7%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

MCCRF opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. McCoy Global has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

