Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Grows By 25.1%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDIA. Standard General L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 162,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 1,707.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediaCo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

