Short Interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Drops By 15.0%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,920,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 25,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MU opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

