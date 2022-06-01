Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Decreases By 16.7%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of MALRY remained flat at $$44.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

