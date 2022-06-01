Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Decreases By 16.7%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of MALRY remained flat at $$44.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $47.62.
Mineral Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineral Resources (MALRY)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.