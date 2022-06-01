Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Decreases By 15.5%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Movano by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 391,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Movano during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Movano by 99.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOVE opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Movano has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Movano ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

