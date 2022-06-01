Short Interest in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Rises By 27.0%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 243,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 785,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

