Short Interest in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Drops By 16.0%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,130,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 38,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,911,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,176.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,278,611 shares of company stock worth $1,917,233 over the last 90 days. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
