Short Interest in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Drops By 16.0%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,130,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 38,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,911,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,176.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,278,611 shares of company stock worth $1,917,233 over the last 90 days. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 3,551,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,924,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.76. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

