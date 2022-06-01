Short Interest in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Drops By 16.0%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,130,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 38,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ MULN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 3,551,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,924,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,746.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,278,611 shares of company stock worth $1,917,233. Company insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 894,716 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

